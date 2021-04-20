Hampton Police Division to host multi-career path job fair

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is hosting its first multi-career path job fair event on May 1.

The event will be held at the Hampton Police Division’s Training Academy located at 300 Butler Farm Road from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The job fair will highlight career opportunities in four critical areas — Dispatch, Sworn Patrol Officers, Office Administration, and Animal Response.

Break-out rooms will be available for each of these career paths, where applicants will be provided information about qualifications, benefits, job requirements, and the application process.

Participants are asked to RSVP by e-mail to recruiting@hampton.gov.