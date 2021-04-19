Hampton Police investigate 2 armed robberies at convenience stores

HAMPTON, Va.- Hampton Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man in connection with multiple business robberies that occurred on Monday.

Around 2:37 p.m., police received a call of a robbery that had just occurred at the First Stop convenience store located in the 2200 block of Executive Drive. Shortly after, around 2:58 p.m. another call of a business robbery was received at the Tom’s Food Mart in the 1300 block of North King Street.

In both cases, police say a man entered the business with a firearm and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the businesses.

Police describe the suspect as a slim build Black man wearing a black jacket, tan pants, a black mask, socks on his hands, armed with a black handgun.

Investigators are considering these cases to be related, and there are no photos of the suspect available at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

