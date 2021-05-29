Hampton Police investigate after 17-year-old found dead

HAMPTON, VA. - Hampton Police are investigating a homicide on Tide Mille Lane.
Police say they received a call around 4:24 p.m. regarding this incident in the 0 block of Tide Mill lane.
A 17-year-old male has been pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released any further information.
