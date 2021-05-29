Watch
News

Actions

Hampton Police investigate after 17-year-old found dead

items.[0].image.alt
Hampton Police
Generic: Hampton Police
Posted at 6:12 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 18:13:29-04

HAMPTON, VA. - Hampton Police are investigating a homicide on Tide Mille Lane.

Police say they received a call around 4:24 p.m. regarding this incident in the 0 block of Tide Mill lane.

A 17-year-old male has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any further information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections