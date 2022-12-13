Hampton Police investigate after several guns found in vehicle during a Bethel High basketball game

Hampton Police are investigating after several guns were found in a car at a Bethel High basketball game.

On December 9 around 8:36 p.m., officers reported that when they were working a basketball game at Bethel High School, located in the 1000 block of Big Bethel Road, a gun was found inside of a vehicle in the school parking lot.

Officers responded to the unoccupied vehicle and saw the firearm in plain view inside the vehicle. They made contact with the owner of the car for consent for the vehicle to be searched.

During the search, officers located several firearms inside the vehicle.

Hampton Police Division says they are working closely with Hampton City Schools to investigate.

