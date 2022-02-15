Hampton Police investigate business robbery

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is currently investigating a business robbery that happened onn February 14 and is seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information.

Authorities received a call at approximately 3:10 p.m. of a robbery that had just occurred at the Omareen International Market located in the 5000 Block of West Mercury Blvd.

Investigations revealed the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the suspect fled on foot.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.