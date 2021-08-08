Watch
News

Actions

Hampton Police investigate business robbery on Settlers Landing Road

items.[0].image.alt
Hampton Police
1_6F5QnAKH7keZ4M_fxm_bkg.jpeg
Posted at 10:01 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 22:01:47-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the public’s help in identifying the suspects in connection with a business robbery that occurred on August 2.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Settlers Landing Road in reference to a fight.

Police say those pictured were involved in a robbery from a business, and need to be identified. There were injuries reported as a result of this incident.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections