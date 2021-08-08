Hampton Police investigate business robbery on Settlers Landing Road

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the public’s help in identifying the suspects in connection with a business robbery that occurred on August 2.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Settlers Landing Road in reference to a fight.

Police say those pictured were involved in a robbery from a business, and need to be identified. There were injuries reported as a result of this incident.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

