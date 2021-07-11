Hampton Police investigate crash involving bicyclist on Big Bethel Road

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that left one person seriously injured.

According to officials, the crash involved a bicyclist and a vehicle, in the 1200 block of Big Bethel Road. Police received

the call at 7:30 p.m.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries. There is no further information at this time.

