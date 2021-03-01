Man wanted for concealing a body after woman found unconscious on ground in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating a death in reference to an incident that took place on February 26.

Around 4 p.m., officials received a call for an incident in the 400 block of Harbor Drive. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman on the ground.

The woman, 20-year-old Marina Turner of York County, was pronounced dead on the scene.

On March 3 police said they are looking for a suspect in connection with this incident. 37-year-old Jamarus Emanuel Granger has warrants on file for one count of Unlawful Concealment of a Body.

According to officials, the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

