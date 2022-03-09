Hampton Police investigate early morning homicide

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is investigating a homicide after a man died from gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning.

Authorities received a call of a shooting in the 2900 block of Threechopt Road at approximately 5:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds who would later die at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was shot while in his residence and the incident occurred sometime before he was discovered by police.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.