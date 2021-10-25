Hampton Police investigate early morning shooting on Childs Ave, one man shot

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on Childs Ave.

Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting that had just occurred in the 700 block of Child’s Avenue at approximately 1:06 a.m.

Officers found a man struck by gunfire at the scene.

Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was in the area of the 700 block of Child’s Avenue when he was struck by gunfire.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

