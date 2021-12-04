Hampton Police investigate fatal crash involving cyclist

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a cyclist that took place on Friday.

Around 5:28 p.m., officials received a call regarding a crash in the 1600-Block of West Pembroke Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a cyclist, 57-year-old David Johnston, of Newport News, who had been struck by a vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.

