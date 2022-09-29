Watch Now
Hampton Police investigate fatal crash on Kecoughtan Road

Posted at 8:58 PM, Sep 28, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - A man has died after a crash took place Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Kecoughtan Road. The call came in at 7:37 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a white sedan and pick-up truck that had collided. Two of the pick-up truck's occupants were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The driver of the white sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

According to the preliminary investigation, the white sedan was driving eastbound when the driver lost control and struck the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.

