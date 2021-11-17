Hampton Police investigate fatal shooting on Kathann Drive

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a homicide that took place around midnight on Tuesday.

Authorities received a call at approximately 12:11 a.m. that reported shots fired in the area of the 100-block of Kathann Drive.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound upon arrival.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Preliminary investigations show that the victim was in the parking lot area when he was struck by gunfire.

Motive and circumstance surrounding this incident is under investigation.

There is no suspect information to release at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist in this investigation, Hampton Police encourage you to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.