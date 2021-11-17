Watch
News

Actions

Hampton Police investigate fatal shooting on Kathann Drive

items.[0].image.alt
Hampton Police
Hampton police
Posted at 6:56 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 06:56:27-05

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a homicide that took place around midnight on Tuesday.

Authorities received a call at approximately 12:11 a.m. that reported shots fired in the area of the 100-block of Kathann Drive.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound upon arrival.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Preliminary investigations show that the victim was in the parking lot area when he was struck by gunfire.

Motive and circumstance surrounding this incident is under investigation.

There is no suspect information to release at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist in this investigation, Hampton Police encourage you to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks