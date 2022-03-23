Hampton Police investigate late night shooting, one injured

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any suspects involved in a shooting that took place around midnight on March 23, 2022.

At approximately 12:12 a.m., Emergency Communications received a call with reports of a shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

If you have information that will assist police, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.