Hampton police investigate shooting, non-life-threatening wound

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any suspects in connection with a shooting that occurred on January 23, 2022.

At approximately 10:35 p.m., Authorities received a call of a shooting that had just occurred in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

The victim, an adult transgender female, was transported in a private vehicle to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries before officers arrived at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot after she had arranged to meet an acquaintance with the intention of engaging in sexual activity.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.