Hampton Police investigate shooting, one shot with life-threatening injuries

Hampton Police is investigating a shooting that occurred late at night on December 30, 2021.

Emergency Communications received a call with reports of a shooting that had just occurred in the 900 block of North King Street at approximately 11:49 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim who had been struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was struck by gunfire during an altercation in the parking lot of the business.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.