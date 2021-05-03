Watch
Hampton Police investigate shooting that leaves woman injured

Posted at 10:33 PM, May 02, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Sunday evening.

Around 8:27 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman who had been shot.

She was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting took place in the 300 block of Pacific Drive. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

