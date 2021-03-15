Hampton Police investigate shooting that left 16-year-old injured

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that took place Monday afternoon.

Around 4:28 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

When officers arrived at the hospital they found a 16-year-old male who had shot. He was dropped off at the hospital by an unknown individual and where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the teen is not cooperating with investigators at this time. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000