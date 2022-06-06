Hampton Police investigate shooting that left one woman injured on Ft. Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Sunday evening.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved in the shooting that took place around 7:43 p.m., in the 400 block of Fenwick Road, on Fort Monroe.

When officers arrived they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman was shot during an altercation in a parking lot. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.