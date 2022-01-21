Six puppies stolen overnight, Hampton Police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is investigating the overnight commercial burglary of six Huskey puppies.

Authorities received a call with reports of the burglary at approximately 7:36 a.m on January 21, 2022

The incident happened at the Critter Cleaners located in the 5100 Block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Officers learned the business had been burglarized overnight.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect gained access to the business by entering through a window. The suspect removed six three-week-old Huskey puppies and an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a puffy jacket, dark jeans, and boots.

Anyone with information that will assist police are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.