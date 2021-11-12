Hampton Police investigating after man found shot in home

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Kecoughtan Road that left a man dead Thursday night.

The call came in at 7:49 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man, who had been shot. Medics to him to a local hospital for treatment.

He was pronounced dead on arrival.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was found shot in his home.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.

