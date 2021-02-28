Menu

Hampton Police investigating after man found shot to death in residence

News 3 Photo Journalist Justin Fleenor
Generic Police lights at night
Posted at 8:31 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 12:43:09-05

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead late Saturday night.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 11 p.m. Officers responded to the 2100 block of East Roger Peed Drive, where they found 39-year-old Donnell Ryshad Hoskin dead inside a home with apparent gunshot injuries.

Police say there is no further information at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.

