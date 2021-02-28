Hampton Police investigating after man found shot to death in residence

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead late Saturday night.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 11 p.m. Officers responded to the 2100 block of East Roger Peed Drive, where they found 39-year-old Donnell Ryshad Hoskin dead inside a home with apparent gunshot injuries.

Police say there is no further information at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.