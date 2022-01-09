Hampton Police investigating after victim shot in convenience store parking lot following 'physical altercation'

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for a shooting in the 1500 block of North King Street at around 4:16 a.m.

Police said the victim was driven to the hospital before officers arrived on scene and was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victim was shot after a physical altercation with two subjects in the parking lot of a Triple 7 convenience store. The two subjects were not identified, and there is currently no suspect information.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.