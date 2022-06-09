Hampton Police investigating burglary at Jiffy Lube store

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a commercial burglary at a Jiffy Lube store.

According to police, the burglary happened Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Mercury Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a broken rear garage door to the business.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect or suspects gained entry to the building by breaking a rear garage door. They then removed an unknown amount of money from the business.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.