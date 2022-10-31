Hampton Police investigating burglary at the Salvation Army

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a commercial burglary of the Salvation Army store on the 1000 block of Big Bethel Road near near Northampton Branch Library

According to a press release from the police, officers were notified of the situation around 10:25 a.m. last Thursday. Officers said there were two locks cut from the sheds on the store’s premises.

The department said there is not a description of the suspect. The Hampton Police Division is urging anyone with information about the burglary to contact them at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.