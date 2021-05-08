Hampton Police investigating death after man found suffering from multiple injuries near roadway

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was found injured in the area of Magruder Boulevard and Nettles Lane Saturday morning and later died.

According to police, dispatch received a call at about 12:40 a.m. for a man down near Magruder and Nettles. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries near the roadway.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police say the circumstances surrounding this incident, as well as the man's manner and cause of death, are still under investigation. If you can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.

This is a developing story.