Hampton police investigating hit & run on North King Street

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian in the 900 block of North King Street on Wednesday.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Around 8:32 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North King Street for a pedestrian crash.

Police say the preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, an adult male, was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle at this time, and both directions of King Street remained closed while police investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.