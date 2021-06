HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating a Saturday night homicide that left one man dead.

According to police, the call for the incident came in at 10:19 p.m., and officers responded to the first block of Shelton Road. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man dead at the scene.

There is currently no further information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.