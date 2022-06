HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide after a 2-year-old child died.

According to police, the original incident happened on January 7, 2022, when officers were called to a residence in the 2200 block of Shell Road for a medical emergency.

The child later died.

This death has been ruled a homicide by police. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

This is a developing story.