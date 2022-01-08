Hampton Police investigating homicide after man found dead with gunshot wounds inside apartment

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide after a 31-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment Friday night.

According to police, at about 5:22 p.m. Friday, dispatch received a call for a deceased person inside an apartment on West Pembroke Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, identified as Hampton man Tyrique Brandy Moore. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Moore had been struck by gunfire sometime before he was discovered.

There is currently no information on the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident, and police have not released any suspect information.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

