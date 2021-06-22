Hampton Police investigating homicide of 20-year-old woman

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a homicide in the first block of Berkley Drive Tuesday evening.

The call came in at 5:56 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

There is no further information.

