Hampton Police investigating homicide of 20-year-old woman

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a homicide in the first block of Berkley Drive Tuesday evening.
The call came in at 5:56 p.m.
Police say the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
There is no further information.
