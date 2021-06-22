Watch
News

Actions

Hampton Police investigating homicide of 20-year-old woman

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor
HP Berkley Drive homicide (June 22) 2.jpg
HP Berkley Drive homicide (June 22).PNG
Posted at 7:44 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 19:44:12-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a homicide in the first block of Berkley Drive Tuesday evening.

The call came in at 5:56 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections