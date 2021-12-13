Hampton Police investigating man's apparent shooting death as homicide

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police say a man was killed in an apparent shooting in the 1000 block of Kecoughtan Road Monday afternoon.

The call came in just before 3 p.m.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Kecoughtan Road is currently closed from Locust Avenue to Greenbriar Avenue while authorities investigate.

There is no further information.

Officers are investigating a homicide after an adult male was struck by apparent gunfire in the 1000 block of Kecoughtan Road. Call received at 2:52 p.m. Kecoughtan Road is closed from Locust Ave. to Greenbriar Ave. Nothing further at this time. pic.twitter.com/LPrntG7RqL — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) December 13, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.