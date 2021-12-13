Watch
Hampton Police investigating man's apparent shooting death as homicide

Posted at 4:03 PM, Dec 13, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police say a man was killed in an apparent shooting in the 1000 block of Kecoughtan Road Monday afternoon.

The call came in just before 3 p.m.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Kecoughtan Road is currently closed from Locust Avenue to Greenbriar Avenue while authorities investigate.

There is no further information.

