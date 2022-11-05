Watch Now
Hampton police investigating shooting after victim walks into hospital

Posted at 9:26 PM, Nov 04, 2022
Police in Hampton said they're investigating a shooting after a victim walked themselves into a hospital.

Around 6:30 Friday night, police got called to a person who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. When officers got there, they said they found a 34-year-old Hampton man with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation showed the man was traveling near Andrews Boulevard and Woodland Road when he was struck by gunfire, police said. It appears the victim was the intended target.

Police said they did not have any suspect information at this time and the motives are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

