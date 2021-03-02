Hampton Police locate stolen vehicle after man carjacked; Search for suspect continues

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the public's help in finding the person responsible for a robbery/carjacking incident that took place on Monday.

Around 2:55 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a carjacking that had just occurred in the 2000 block of Newton Road.

According to the investigation, a 77-year-old Hampton man, was getting out of his vehicle when he was approached.

The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the vehicle. Police say the suspect drove away in the man's Grey 2019 Hyundai Kona with Virginia handicap license plates, 39876 HP.

The vehicle was later located and returned to the victim, however the suspect was not located.

Police describe the suspect as a light skinned female, 5'6" approximately 200 pounds, last seen wearing black mask, cream hoodie, and black pants.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

