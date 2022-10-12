Hampton Police looking for 10-year-old boy

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are looking for a 10-year-old boy in the 100 block of St. George Way.

Police said Deonte Johnson is 4 feet tall and weighs 60 to 70 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

In a tweet, police said Johnson was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a piñata character and white "Fortnite" text. He's also wearing blue jeans and black and white sneakers.