Hampton Police looking for 10-year-old boy

Posted at 5:20 PM, Oct 12, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are looking for a 10-year-old boy in the 100 block of St. George Way.

Police said Deonte Johnson is 4 feet tall and weighs 60 to 70 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

In a tweet, police said Johnson was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a piñata character and white "Fortnite" text. He's also wearing blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

