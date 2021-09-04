Hampton Police looking for home invasion suspect who robbed, assaulted woman

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are looking for the man they say robbed and assaulted a woman in a home invasion in the first block of Sherwood Avenue early Friday evening.

Around 5:09 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a home invasion that had just happened in the area.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect forced himself inside the home. Police say once he got inside, he demanded money and then assaulted a woman who lived there.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and she was treated at the scene.

The suspect is described as a 50- to 55-year-old Black man who had no front teeth.

If you or anyone you know has information that will help police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via P3Tips.com.

