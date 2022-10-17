Hampton Police say two children were taken by their father

Police in Hampton said they're looking for two children who were, according to authorities, taken by their father.

(1/3)HPD seeking assistance locating two juveniles taken from 1900 Cunningham Dr. by father, Timothy Truitt.

Jaxon Truitt, 2-year-old male, 3 ft, 25 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, lsw blk long-sleeve shirt w/"Born To Win" in red letters, blk sweatpants, gry and blu Adidas sneakers pic.twitter.com/sAstByK7xK — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 17, 2022

Police said around 2:35 p.m. Sunday, Timothy Truitt took the two children from the Walmart in the 1900 block of Cunningham Drive. Police said the children were with their guardian and their father while at Walmart. At one point, authorities said Timothy separated himself and the children from their legal guardian and then left the store with an unknown man. He was last seen in a maroon sedan.

The children are 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt and 1-year-old Adriana Truitt. Jaxon is 3 feet tall, 25 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He's believed to be wearing a long-sleeve shirt with "Born to Win" written in red letters. He also has black sweatpants on in addition to gray and blue Adidas shoes.

Adriana is described as being 2 feet tall and 30 lbs with brown hair, blue eyes and wearing a long-sleeve onesie. She's also wearing gray pants and red, white, and blue socks.

(2/3) Missing-Adriana Truitt, 1-year-old female, 2 ft, 30 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, lsw white long-sleeve onesie, gray pants, red, white, and blue baseball socks pic.twitter.com/oRgFSQyj8P — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 17, 2022

Police said Timothy Truitt is 36 years old, 6'1" and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green hat, a black shirt with a yellow logo on the left chest, gray shorts, and white socks and shoes.

Police also released photos of Truitt and another 'suspect' exiting a business with the children.

Missing Child update: surveillance footage of TRUITT and additional suspect exiting business with children. pic.twitter.com/NtrKXqf5h2 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 17, 2022

Anyone who sees them should call police at 757-727-6111.

