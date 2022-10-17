Watch Now
Hampton Police say two children were taken by their father

Missing Hampton Children
Hampton Police Department
Police in Hampton are looking for 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt (left) and 1-year-old Adrian Truitt. They're believed to be with their father, 36-year-old Timothy Truitt (right).
Posted at 10:13 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 22:21:23-04

Police in Hampton said they're looking for two children who were, according to authorities, taken by their father.

Police said around 2:35 p.m. Sunday, Timothy Truitt took the two children from the Walmart in the 1900 block of Cunningham Drive. Police said the children were with their guardian and their father while at Walmart. At one point, authorities said Timothy separated himself and the children from their legal guardian and then left the store with an unknown man. He was last seen in a maroon sedan.

The children are 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt and 1-year-old Adriana Truitt. Jaxon is 3 feet tall, 25 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He's believed to be wearing a long-sleeve shirt with "Born to Win" written in red letters. He also has black sweatpants on in addition to gray and blue Adidas shoes.

Adriana is described as being 2 feet tall and 30 lbs with brown hair, blue eyes and wearing a long-sleeve onesie. She's also wearing gray pants and red, white, and blue socks.

Police said Timothy Truitt is 36 years old, 6'1" and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green hat, a black shirt with a yellow logo on the left chest, gray shorts, and white socks and shoes.

Police also released photos of Truitt and another 'suspect' exiting a business with the children.

Anyone who sees them should call police at 757-727-6111.

