Hampton Police on scene of a barricade situation, wanted man inside

Posted at 7:23 AM, Mar 17, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton police are currently on the scene of a barricade situation.

According to authorities, there is a wanted man that has barricaded himself inside a home in the first block of Long Bridge Road.

Hampton Police sent out an alert on the developing tactical situation.

Hampton Police are on scene for a developing tactical situation in the first block of Long Bridge Rd. A wanted male subject has barricaded himself in a home. Expect delays and high officer presence in the area. No further details at this time.

