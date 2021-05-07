Hampton Police release images of suspect vehicle after occupied police cruiser struck by gunfire in drive-by shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a May 5 shooting where a police vehicle was struck by gunfire.

At approximately 1:58 a.m., officers were on patrol in the area of the 700 block of Macon Road when a passing vehicle shot at an occupied police cruiser. One marked police vehicle was struck twice by gunfire.

The officers on scene initiated a vehicle pursuit, but the suspect vehicle evaded officers. The officers involved were not injured.

At this time, it is believed that the officers were targeted by the suspect or suspects, and police are working to identify the vehicle involved in the shooting. Police say the vehicle is a dark red or maroon four-door sedan with a defective driver's side headlight.

If you can help police with their investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.