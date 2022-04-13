Hampton Police search for 2 people wanted in connection to carjacking

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the public's help in identifying two people wanted in connection to a carjacking that took place early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a robbery/carjacking that had just occurred in the 1100 block of Todd’s Lane.

According to the investigation, a 66-year-old Hampton woman was sitting in her vehicle when two people approached the vehicle, displayed a firearm, and demanded her vehicle.

The suspects fled the area in the victim’s 2017 blue Honda Fit bearing VA tags UAW7794.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the two people are described as black males in their late teens to early 20s with a slim build.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

