Hampton Police search for missing, endangered 77-year-old woman last seen in Coliseum Drive area

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the public's help with locating a missing woman who is considered endangered.

On Saturday, 77-year-old Svandis H. Carson was reported missing. She was last seen in the area of Coliseum Drive and Coliseum Crossing. Police say Carson has a medical condition and is considered endangered.

Ms. Carson is described by police as a white female, who stands about 5' 7" tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds, gray hair, and green eyes. She was last seen driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla displaying VA handicap tags 279129.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.

