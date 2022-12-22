Hampton Police search for suspect in an ABC store burglary

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are trying to identify a suspect in a commercial burglary at an ABC store and need the public's help.

On Thursday early morning, around 12:47 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a burglary that had just occurred at the ABC store located in the 1st block of East Mercury Boulevard.

According to police's preliminary investigation, it revealed that the suspect used a rock to break a window and forced entry into the business. The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of alcohol before fleeing the business.

Police describe the suspect as a man last seen wearing a black facemask, a dark-colored sweatshirt with PUMA across the front in white lettering, an orange shirt underneath, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes.

Hampton Police

If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.