Hampton Police search for suspect in early morning homicide

Hampton Police
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 08:51:51-05

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in connection with a homicide that occurred on January 27, 2022.

Public Safety Communications received a call at approximately 6:06 a.m of a man down in the 100 block of Parkway Drive.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigations determined the victim had been struck by gunfire.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot in a parking lot and the incident occurred sometime before he was discovered.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

