Hampton Police search for suspect in shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Department seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect involved in a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. on September 10, 2021.

Officials received a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived at the hospital they located an 18-year-old male victim who was struck by gunfire. He was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of Kecoughtan Road and Chesterfield Road when he was struck.

Investigators are continuing to work with the victim to gain his cooperation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

