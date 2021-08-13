Hampton Police search for young runaway sisters, possibly endangered due to age

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in locating Keasia Tamiya Cooper and Va’Nasia Cooper who have reportedly runaway.

They were last seen at around 9:30 a.m., on August 12.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Lassiter Drive in reference to a runaway report on Thursday. Officers were informed that both juveniles were seen walking away from the residence on Lassiter Drive.

Va’Nasia Cooper is considered endangered due to her age and is unable to care for herself. Va’Nasia may still be in the company of her 13-year-old sister, Keasia.

Keasia Cooper is a black female, 5’1” tall, 110 lbs., has black hair with brown eyes, and is 13 years old. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Va’Nasia Cooper is a black female, 4’10” tall, 80 lbs., has black hair with brown eyes, and is 9 years old. She was last seen wearing a blue medical mask, black jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.