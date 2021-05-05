Hampton Police searching for 2 suspects in connection with convenience store armed robbery

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of robbing a convenience store Tuesday night.

According to police, dispatch received a call at 10:45 p.m. for a robbery at the EZ Mart convenience store, located in the 100 block of Libby Street. When officers arrived, they learned that two armed male suspects entered the convenience store and demanded money, then ran away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of currency.

Both suspects are described as black males with slim builds, standing approximately 6 feet tall and wearing all black with black masks. No photos of the suspects are available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.