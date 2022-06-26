HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects after a robbery at a 7-Eleven store early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 7-Eleven on Kecoughtan Road at around 3:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that three suspects entered the business, displayed a firearm and took money from the business by force.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie with white writing, a light-colored mask and white shoes. Suspect #2 is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, dark-colored jeans, a light-colored mask and black shoes. Suspect #3 is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, light-colored jeans and black and white shoes.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.