Hampton Police searching for missing man considered endangered after vehicle found abandoned on bridge

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is searching for a missing man who is considered endangered after his vehicle was discovered abandoned on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge Friday morning.

According to police, officers discovered an abandoned vehicle on the bridge, located in the 1000 block of East Mercury Boulevard, at around 5 a.m. Friday. They then learned that 50-year-old Russell Walden Brown Jr. was the last person known to be driving the vehicle, and he is now missing.

Brown is a Black man standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 150 pounds. There is no known clothing description at this time.

If you or someone you know has information on Brown's whereabouts, call Hampton Police at (757) 727-6111.