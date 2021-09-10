Hampton Police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a 7-Eleven on Orcutt Avenue early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 8500 block of Orcutt Avenue at 1:07 a.m. for a robbery that had just occurred.

When they arrived at the business, they learned that a suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded money. After receiving an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away from the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, blue gloves and a black mask with dark glasses.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.