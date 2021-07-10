Watch
News

Actions

Hampton Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven

items.[0].image.alt
Hampton Police
Generic: Hampton Police
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 07:22:18-04

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for an early-Saturday morning robbery at a Hampton 7-Eleven.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in at 5:10 a.m., and officers responded to the 300 block of Woodland Road. When they arrived at the convenience store, they learned that a male suspect entered the business, brandished firearms and demanded money, then ran away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing. There are no photos of the suspect available at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections