Hampton Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for an early-Saturday morning robbery at a Hampton 7-Eleven.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in at 5:10 a.m., and officers responded to the 300 block of Woodland Road. When they arrived at the convenience store, they learned that a male suspect entered the business, brandished firearms and demanded money, then ran away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing. There are no photos of the suspect available at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.